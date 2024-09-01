Dead Boy Detectives: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix’s Supernatural Dramedy Series

It is one and done for Dead Boy Detectives. According to Variety, Netflix has canceled the supernatural dramedy series after just one season. The series premiered on the streaming service in April.

George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, David Iacono, and Ruth Connell star in the series, which follows a team of two humans and two ghosts as they investigate paranormal mysteries.

The following was revealed about the show’s performance on Netflix:

“The show opened well, relatively speaking, remaining in the Netflix Top 10 English TV charts for three weeks after its release. It peaked at the number two spot the week of April 22-28, but managed just 3.1 million views in its first three days of availability (Netflix defines a view as total series runtime divided by total hours viewed). It dropped to number three in its first full week of availability but rose in total views to 4.7 million. It then dropped to just 1.8 million views in week three before falling off the Top 10 chart.”

