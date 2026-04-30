Monday TV Ratings: The Quiz with Balls, The Rookie, Sullivan’s Crossing, FBI, 2026 NBA Playoffs

Monday, April 27, 2026, ratings — New episodes: American Idol, The Rookie, The Neighborhood, DMV, FBI, CIA, Sullivan’s Crossing, The 1% Club, The Quiz with Balls, and The Quiz with Balls. Sports: 2026 NBA Playoffs. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?