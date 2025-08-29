The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Hulu Reality Series

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has a return date. Season three of the reality series will premiere in November, with all ten episodes available to stream at once.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt appear in the Hulu series, which follows the Mormon wives behind the #Momtok hashtag.

The following was revealed about season three:

“#Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good? The series stars Taylor Frankie Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul), Demi Engemann (@demilucymay_), Jen Affleck (@jenniferaffleckk), Jessi Ngatikaura (@_justjessiiii), Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor), Mayci Neeley (@maycineeley), Mikayla Matthews (@mikaylamatthews), Miranda McWhorter (@miranda_mcw) and Whitney Leavitt (@whitneyleavitt).”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns on November 13th.

