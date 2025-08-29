Robin Hood: MGM+ Releases Premiere Date and Teaser Video for New Adventure Series

Robin Hood is coming soon to MGM+. The network announced a premiere date for the reimagining of the classic tale by releasing a teaser video.

Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, Sean Bean, Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington, and Connie Nielsen star in the series, which follows Robin and Marian as they fall in love and fight together to bring peace to the kingdom. Richard Lintern, Erica Ford, Ryan Gage, Oscar Salem, Miloš Timotijević, and Tamara Radovanović will also appear in the series in recurring roles.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“From Lionsgate Television, Robin Hood brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land. Robin Hood stars Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine. John Glenn is executive producer, along with executive producer and director Jonathan English and executive producer Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures.”

The series premieres on November 2nd. Check out the trailer below.

