School Spirits: Season Three Premiere Date, Teaser and Photos Unveiled for Paramount+ Series

School Spirits has its return date set. The Paramount+ series will premiere its third season next month, and the streaming service has released a teaser and the first photos for the season.

Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, and Milo Manheim star in the series, which follows a deceased teen who, from beyond the grave, helps those around her investigate her death. Jennifer Tilly, Ari Dalbert, and Erika Swayze are joining the series as recurring guest stars this season.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“Season three of School Spirits plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface.”

The series returns on January 28th. Check out the teasers and more photos for season three below.

What do you think? Will you watch the new season of this Paramount+ series next month?