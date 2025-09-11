Homestead Rescue, Hustlers Gamblers Crooks: Discovery Channel Sets September Premieres

Get ready for new seasons of Homestead Rescue and Hustlers, Gamblers, Crooks. Both shows return to the Discovery Channel later this month, and the network has released trailers teasing the returns of both shows.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the returns:

“Discovery Channel kicks off Tuesday nights this fall with the return of two fan-favorite series: Homestead Rescue and Hustlers, Gamblers, Crooks, premiering back-to-back on Tuesday, September 23. At 8PM ET/PT, Homestead Rescue returns with the deadliest hurricane to hit mainland US in two decades, with Hurricane Helene obliterating a generational homestead and their 100 year-old farmhouse. A family of six go from 90% self-sufficient homesteaders to having nothing, and the Raneys are called on an entirely new and extremely dire mission: revive a fourth-generation homestead destroyed in an instant by Mother Nature and make it fully self-sustainable in just one week. Continuing the night at 10PM ET/PT, Hustlers, Gamblers, Crooks dives into high-stakes true stories and gut-wrenching moments, told by underdogs who risked everything to change their futures. In the season premiere, Hollywood icon Danny Trejo opens up about his drug and crime-fueled youth in Los Angeles. Card counter Richard Munchkin recounts his descent into ultra-high stakes gambling and the moment he found himself caught between rival Russian mobs. Finally, Dance Moms star and entrepreneur Sari Lopez revisits her prolific teenage years as a car-thief, boosting hundreds of thousands worth of cars. Later this season, the series delves into even more diabolical stories of wealth and greed from Kristin Davis, the “Manhattan Madam,” who made millions launching a high-end escort service that catered to some of NYC’s elite until her downfall in 2008; disgraced NBA referee Timothy Donaghy who won thousands in the biggest betting scam in pro sports history; and fraudster Billy McFarland who hustled his way into the disastrous Fyre Festival.”

The trailers for both shows are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new seasons of Homestead Rescue and Hustlers, Gamblers, Crooks on the Discovery Channel later this month?