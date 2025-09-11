Menu

Overcompensating: Season Two Renewal Announced for Comedy Series from Benito Skinner

by Regina Avalos,

Overcompensating TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Overcompensating will return for a second season. Prime Video announced the renewal on their X account. The series arrived in May.

Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah star in the series, which follows closeted football player as he heads to college. Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi, and Maddie Phillips also appeared in the series.

Skinner is returning for season two. Check out the announcement for season two of Overcompensating below.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?


