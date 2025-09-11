Overcompensating: Season Two Renewal Announced for Comedy Series from Benito Skinner

Overcompensating will return for a second season. Prime Video announced the renewal on their X account. The series arrived in May.

Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah star in the series, which follows closeted football player as he heads to college. Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi, and Maddie Phillips also appeared in the series.

Skinner is returning for season two. Check out the announcement for season two of Overcompensating below.

Prime Video orders second season of Benito Skinner’s Overcompensating from Amazon MGM Studios, A24 and Strong Baby. Skinner will return to write, star, and executive produce. pic.twitter.com/Xli7FcgY3s — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) September 10, 2025

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?