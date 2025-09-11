Power: Origins: Starz Reveals Ghost and Tommy Casting for Prequel Series

Power: Origins has found its Ghost and Tommy. Spence Moore and Charlie Mann will take on the characters for the prequel series.

Starz revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) has announced the co-leads for its prequel series “Power: Origins.” Spence Moore (Creed III, “Brilliant Minds”) will play “Ghost,” and Charlie Mann (“The Watchers,” “Virdee”) will play “Tommy,” the younger versions of the characters originated by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original “Power” series. “Power: Origins” will continue to explore the ‘Power’ universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the “Power” franchise, “Power: Origins” will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men not just leveling up, but determined to become legends in the game. As previously announced, MeKai Curtis (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) is set to reprise his role as Kanan Stark. “Power: Origins” will mark the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular “Power” series, preceded by “Power Book II: Ghost,” which screened its fourth and final season in 2024; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which aired its fourth season earlier this spring, and already has filmed its upcoming fifth and final season; and “Power Book IV: Force,” the third and final season of which is slated to debut November 7. Sascha Penn will showrun and executive produce “Power: Origins” from a pilot co-written by Penn and Courtney A. Kemp. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment; Chris Selak; Kevin Fox; and Pete Chatmon. Lionsgate Television will produce “Power: Origins” for STARZ.”

The premiere date for this prequel series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Power: Origins?