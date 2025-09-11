The Bachelorette: Season 22 Renewal Set with Taylor Frankie Paul as Star of ABC Series

The Bachelorette is coming back for season 22. The series has announced that Taylor Frankie Paul, from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, will look for love in the upcoming season.

The premiere date for the season has not been set, but there are reports that the series will take the place of The Bachelor in 2026. ABC revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping into the spotlight as leading lady for the 22nd season of “The Bachelorette.” After igniting “MomTok” and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake’s soft-swinging scene in Hulu’s Emmy® Award-nominated series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation. The all-new season of “The Bachelorette” will debut in 2026, and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” returns Nov. 13, 2025. Paul is the breakout star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story. “The Bachelorette” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Scott Teti serves as executive producer.”

The premiere date for season 22 will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this ABC series? Do you plan to watch the return of The Bachelorette?