American Housewife: Season Four Ratings

After three seasons on Tuesday or Wednesday nights, ABC has moved American Housewife to Friday evenings, where the ratings are typically lower. Is this a sign that the end is near for the show or, could the alphabet network be planning to keep the series going for years to come? Will American Housewife be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A single-camera family comedy, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. Katie’s logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — Taylor (Donnelly), Oliver (DiMaggio), and Anna-Kat (Butters) — understand their family’s old-fashioned values, so they don’t end up carbon copies of their neighbors.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season three of American Housewife on ABC averaged a 0.91 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.14 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



