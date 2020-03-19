Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. Katie’s logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — Taylor (Donnelly), Oliver (DiMaggio), and Anna-Kat (Butters) — understand their family’s old-fashioned values, so they don’t end up carbon copies of their neighbors.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of American Housewife is averaging a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.34 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 37% and 19%, respectively. Find out how American Housewife stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 19, 2020, American Housewife has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew American Housewife for season five? The ratings are low but I think it will still be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Housewife cancellation or renewal news.



