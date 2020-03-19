Vulture Watch
Can this sitcom survive on Friday nights? Has the American Housewife TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Housewife, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the ABC television network, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. Katie’s logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — Taylor (Donnelly), Oliver (DiMaggio), and Anna-Kat (Butters) — understand their family’s old-fashioned values, so they don’t end up carbon copies of their neighbors.
Season Four Ratings
The fourth season of American Housewife is averaging a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.34 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 37% and 19%, respectively. Find out how American Housewife stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew American Housewife for season five? The ratings are low but I think it will still be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Housewife cancellation or renewal news.
Hope is stays on.
Love the cast.
American Housewife is really funny, but changing its
time slot doesn’t help. I hope it’s still on.
I recently found this on Hulu and was hooked from the 1st episode. Got my mom to watch the pilot and she was hooked too. My husband watched an episode with me tonight and he laughed out loud several times which is unlike him . My daughter thought it was funny too. Please have a season 5!!!!
Please bring it back!!!
I miss the laugh-out-loud moments I get with each episode.
American Housewife 4-ever
Please bring it back. Best show ever.
love American Housewife. Bring it back!!!!
We love American Housewife!!!!! Please bring it back!!
Rlly hope for a season 5. It’s the only show that rlly gets me off my phone.
American housewife is hands-down my most favorite television show on ABC. I can’t wait for season 9 when Oliver is bringing in the Big Bucks and wants his parent to upgrade their home. Lol
Love this show. I really hope they bring it back for a season 5. And then keep it coming.
So cute 🙂 I hope they bring it back. This is such a feel good show
Great comedy, without dram, realistic plots.
I hope it continues, great comedy.
CANCEL !!!!