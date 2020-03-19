Menu

American Housewife: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five on ABC?

by Telly Vulture

American Housewife TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 5?

Airing on the ABC television network, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to "keep it real" stand apart from her community's "perfect" parents and their entitled children. Katie's logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — Taylor (Donnelly), Oliver (DiMaggio), and Anna-Kat (Butters) — understand their family's old-fashioned values, so they don't end up carbon copies of their neighbors.  
 

Airing on the ABC television network, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. Katie’s logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — Taylor (Donnelly), Oliver (DiMaggio), and Anna-Kat (Butters) — understand their family’s old-fashioned values, so they don’t end up carbon copies of their neighbors.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of American Housewife is averaging a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.34 million viewers. Compared to season three, that's down by 37% and 19%, respectively.
 

As of March 19, 2020, American Housewife has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew American Housewife for season five? The ratings are low but I think it will still be renewed.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the American Housewife TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Lori
Lori

Hope is stays on.
Love the cast.

March 19, 2020 10:50 am
Kathleen Singer
Kathleen Singer

American Housewife is really funny, but changing its
time slot doesn’t help. I hope it’s still on.

March 9, 2020 7:27 pm
Tracy
Tracy

I recently found this on Hulu and was hooked from the 1st episode. Got my mom to watch the pilot and she was hooked too. My husband watched an episode with me tonight and he laughed out loud several times which is unlike him . My daughter thought it was funny too. Please have a season 5!!!!

March 2, 2020 4:07 am
Beth Rountree
Beth Rountree

Please bring it back!!!
I miss the laugh-out-loud moments I get with each episode.

March 1, 2020 8:44 am
Angela
Angela

American Housewife 4-ever

February 28, 2020 9:24 pm
Angela
Angela

Please bring it back. Best show ever.

February 28, 2020 9:23 pm
Emily Longo
Emily Longo

love American Housewife. Bring it back!!!!

February 28, 2020 9:05 pm
Dee
Dee

We love American Housewife!!!!! Please bring it back!!

February 28, 2020 7:08 pm
Daniel Cabrera
Daniel Cabrera

Rlly hope for a season 5. It’s the only show that rlly gets me off my phone.

February 23, 2020 7:18 pm
Rebecca Ryan
Rebecca Ryan

American housewife is hands-down my most favorite television show on ABC. I can’t wait for season 9 when Oliver is bringing in the Big Bucks and wants his parent to upgrade their home. Lol

February 10, 2020 1:35 pm
Anonymous mom
Anonymous mom

Love this show. I really hope they bring it back for a season 5. And then keep it coming.

January 13, 2020 6:35 pm
Angela
Angela

So cute 🙂 I hope they bring it back. This is such a feel good show

January 2, 2020 12:20 pm
Tim McMullen
Tim McMullen

Great comedy, without dram, realistic plots.

October 6, 2019 9:06 pm
Tim McMullen
Tim McMullen

I hope it continues, great comedy.

October 6, 2019 9:05 pm
Jill Brodnik
Jill Brodnik

CANCEL !!!!

October 6, 2019 7:10 pm
