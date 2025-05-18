Shark Tank: Mark Cuban Says Goodbye to ABC Series, But Could He Return?

Shark Tank said goodbye to one of its sharks during its season finale on Friday night. Mark Cuban announced he was departing the ABC series at the end of season 16 in 2023.

Cuban made a lengthy speech to say goodbye to the series and thank all those who took a chance on him and those he worked with on the series. According to Deadline, he said the following:

“I remember literally thinking, ‘This show is not gonna last. Just go on there, just tear it up, raise hell, cause trouble.’ I really didn’t expect there to be a third season, and then, boom. It just blew up. I think I just brought a little bit of an edge, where I tried to make it not so much about an academic investment show, but more a show that is about people trying to reach their goals, trying to have their dreams come true. I’ve been in their shoes. I’ve been broke, I’ve been sleeping on the floor. I can put myself in the shoes of pretty much anybody who’s standing on the carpet. Everybody who took a chance on me, all the entrepreneurs who said yes to me. Who knows how many millionaires we’ve created, and their employees, how many people we’ve inspired? I’m proud of what we’ve done. You guys are amazing. I mean, I’ve learned so much from all of you. We’ve had such an impact. And to Shark Tank, to the people who supported us, to the people who love us, I love you guys like family. Thank you. This show changed me. I think I changed the show. And I think we all together as Sharks changed America.”

Could Cuban ever return to Shark Tank? He talked about that possibility with People. He said, “Who knows. Maybe after my kids are all out of school, I’ll come on and raise hell again — but I doubt it.”

Shark Tank will return for season 17 next fall.

