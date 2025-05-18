Star Search: Netflix Rebooting Talent Competition Series, Casting Underway

Star Search is returning to the small screen. Netflix is rebooting the talent competition series and has opened the doors to hopefuls by announcing that casting is now open.

The series was last seen on CBS with a reboot that lasted only one season. The original series aired in syndication between 1983 and 1995.

Tudum revealed the following about the reboot:

“This time around, the talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever: Each week on Star Search, emerging performers in music, dance, comedy, and kids’ acts will take the stage to compete for a shot at the spotlight. The competition unfolds over time, with eliminations raising the stakes and plenty of surprises along the way. It’s part talent showcase, part high-stakes drama — and it’s all live on Netflix. The reboot builds on the rich legacy of the show that helped launch the careers of a number of the industry’s biggest names, including Dave Chappelle, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, and many more.”

The premiere date and more details will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Will you watch the reboot on Netflix?