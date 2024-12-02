Tires: Season Two; Thomas Haden Church Cast in Shane Gillis Comedy Series on Netflix

Tires has a new cast member for season two. According to Variety, Thomas Haden Church (Wings, Divorce) has joined the cast of the Netflix comedy series. The streaming service renewed the series ahead of its season one premiere.

Shane Gillis (above), Steven Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias star in the comedy series Gillis, Gerben, and John McKeever created. The story follows Will (Gerben), a man running his family’s struggling auto repair chain, and his obnoxious cousin, Shane (Gillis).

Church will play Shane’s father. The following was revealed about his role:

Church will star in the show as Phil, described as ‘Shane’s wealthy but immature father. A grown-up version of Shane, Phil enjoys owning various businesses in Florida where he resides, throwing back margaritas and flirting with waitresses.

Season one of Tires premiered in May 2024 with six episodes. Gillis reportedly self-financed the first season, and the streaming service picked it up as part of a deal for another Gillis comedy special.

Season two will arrive in 2025, and the specific premiere date will be announced later.

