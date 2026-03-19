Uncorked: Netflix Orders Romantic Comedy Series from Darren Star & David Schulner

Uncorked is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the new romantic comedy series from Darren Star and David Schulner.

The new series will be set in Napa Valley and follow a winemaker as she looks for love. Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Darren Star has introduced us to Carrie Bradshaw and her cosmo and Emily Cooper and her Champère. But his next creation may be his booziest yet.

Uncorked delves into the life of a talented but self-destructive winemaker who returns to Napa for her second chance at love, legacy and that elusive 100 point wine. (Not that she’s constantly refreshing winespectator.com or anything.) This is a woman whose greatest passion is also her fatal flaw – a failing that, usually begins before lunch on Tuesday.

Star will executive produce Uncorked along with David Schulner (New Amsterdam), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris, Free Bert) and Lilly Burns (Emily In Paris, Free Bert) under their banner Counterpart, while also continuing to helm Emily in Paris. Emily was recently renewed for Season 6 after Season 5 spent five weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. Star and Schulner are also co-showrunners and writers.

“Seeing audiences around the world fall in love with Emily in Paris has been a dream,” Star says. “As Emily’s story continues to inspire and unfold, I’m excited to continue my relationship with Netflix and explore a new world with Uncorked. We’re diving straight into the legacy and romance of Napa Valley, where every great vintage has a unique story to tell.”

Schulner adds that the research for the new show has been particularly fun: “Darren and I wanted to create a series that explores what happens when your greatest passion is also your Achilles’ heel,” he says. “With Napa’s beauty and bounty as our setting, we hope the audience never wants to leave. We want to thank Netflix and Universal Television for indulging our copious amounts of day drinking in the name of meticulous research.”

Wine consumption aside, for Netflix, Uncorked is a natural extension of a successful partnership. “Darren Star’s storytelling has found an incredible home on Netflix, with global hits like Emily in Paris and Sex and the City becoming true cultural touchstones for our members,” says Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series, US: “We are thrilled that Darren and David have partnered on this new series which tells the story of romance and redemption set in the beautiful Napa Valley that we believe will connect with audiences around the world.”

Star’s titles on Netflix – Emily in Paris, Sex and the City and its two films, as well as Younger and Uncoupled – have generated 435 million total views between the first half of 2023 and the second half of 2025. Emily in Paris alone accounted for more than 250 million of them.”