Manifest: Season Four; Netflix Sets Release Date for Final Episodes (Watch)

Manifest has its own death date. Netflix has announced the release date for the final 10 episodes of the sci-fi mystery series with the release of a trailer.

Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Holly Taylor, the Manifest series follows the survivors of a plane disappearance who return mysteriously five years after the plane vanished. The final episodes will find the survivors trying to save the planet from its own demise.

The show debuted in 2018 and ran for three seasons on NBC. It was cancelled due to low ratings, but then, due to the show’s popularity on Netflix, the streamer picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season of 20 episodes.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Season 4 of Manifest will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each. Part 1 was released on Netflix on November 4, 2022. When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years – and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny. Season 4, Part 2 Synopsis: In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.”

Check out the trailer for the final episodes of Manifest below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix show? Are you looking forward to seeing the final episodes of the Manifest series?