A Bounce TV family comedy series, Family Time stars Omar Gooding, Angell Conwell, Bentley Kyle Evans Jr., and Jayla Calhoun with Paula Jai Parker, Tanjareen Thomas, Erica Shaffer, Clayton Thomas, and Shanti Lowry in recurring roles. Season seven guests include Stokley Williams, Denise Boutte, KiKi Haynes, and Rodney Perry. Created by Bentley Kyle Evans, the sitcom follows the lives of the Stallworth family who relocated to the suburbs after hitting the lottery. High school sweethearts Anthony and Lisa and their children are a tight-knit family living the middle-class American dream who make up their own rules for love, marriage, and family along the way. Season seven finds Anthony (Gooding) and Lisa (Conwell) grappling with becoming empty nesters while their children, Devin (Evans, Jr) and Ebony (Calhoun), spread their wings as young adults.





8/14/20 update: Family Time has been renewed.