Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Family Time: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Published:

Family Time TV show on Bounce TV: season 7 viewer votes (cancel or renew for season 8?)
Are Anthony and Lisa ready to become empty-nesters in the seventh season of the Family Time TV show on Bounce TV? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Family Time is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Family Time here. Status Update Below.

A Bounce TV family comedy series, Family Time stars Omar Gooding, Angell Conwell, Bentley Kyle Evans Jr., and Jayla Calhoun with Paula Jai Parker, Tanjareen Thomas, Erica Shaffer, Clayton Thomas, and Shanti Lowry in recurring roles. Season seven guests include Stokley Williams, Denise Boutte, KiKi Haynes, and Rodney Perry. Created by Bentley Kyle Evans, the sitcom follows the lives of the Stallworth family who relocated to the suburbs after hitting the lottery. High school sweethearts Anthony and Lisa and their children are a tight-knit family living the middle-class American dream who make up their own rules for love, marriage, and family along the way. Season seven finds Anthony (Gooding) and Lisa (Conwell) grappling with becoming empty nesters while their children, Devin (Evans, Jr) and Ebony (Calhoun), spread their wings as young adults.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Family Time TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Family Time on Bounce TV should be cancelled or renewed for a eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

8/14/20 update: Family Time has been renewed.



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
DianeDianeLouise Morgan Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Diane
Reader
Diane

Hope the show goes to video so I can buy it

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 21, 2020 3:24 pm
Diane
Reader
Diane

Good family show I do not like the Donnie character too silly and immature I hope the show gets renewed

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 21, 2020 3:22 pm
Louise Morgan
Reader
Louise Morgan

I think Family Time should be renewed for an eighth season. It’s a good family sitcom and I enjoy watching it each week.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 11, 2019 10:30 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz