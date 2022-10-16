Dino Ranch: Season Three Renewal Announced for Animated Disney Junior Series

Dino Ranch is sticking around a bit longer. Disney Junior has renewed the animated series for a third season. The cable network has ordered another 52 episodes of the series, and there will also be a special 22-minute episode. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Disney Junior revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Boat Rocker (or the “Company”) (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced that its hit preschool animated series Dino Ranch has been renewed for a third season. Season three (52 x 11′) will air on Disney Junior and Disney+ in the U.S in Fall 2023, followed by an international rollout on Disney Junior in Latin America and streaming on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Season three of Dino Ranch follows the roarsome success of the show since launch. Season two launched this summer – bigger, brighter and packed with even more ropin’ & riding fun, including the first tentpole 22-minute special Dino-SOAR! which introduced flying dinos to the team, and is set to drop on SVOD service Disney+ in the U.S. later this year as well as Disney Junior Latin America in 2023. The third season will continue to expand the Dino Ranch universe with thrilling new adventures, including a second 22-minute tentpole special that will introduce an exciting new location, vehicles, gadgets and even more adorable dinosaur friends to continue to deepen pre-schoolers love of the show and expand the franchise.

“‘We’re thrilled to be producing a third season of Dino Ranch, a series that has won over kids and parents around the world with its unique blend of accessible storytelling and premium animation,” said Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media & Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios.

Jon Rutherford, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family and Rights, said: “We’re excited to continue our strong partnership with Disney for season three of Dino Ranch. The series is a key piece of franchise IP for Boat Rocker and we look forward to its continued global expansion across content sales, consumer products, live events and digital.”

The show has seen international sales in over 160 countries worldwide, including Disney+ in UK/Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, Tiny Pop (UK), Nine Go (Australia) SUPER RTL/TOGGO Plus (Germany), Gulli plus TiJi and Gulli Africa (France), Cartoonito (Italy), Hop (Israel), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), TVP (Poland) and HRT (Croatia).

Young rancheroos worldwide have taken the tight-knit Cassidy Family and their delightful dinosaur companions to their hearts, loving their exciting exploits in the great outdoors. The show follows the action-packed adventures of adopted siblings Jon, Min, and Miguel, and their Ma and Pa on the ranch and beyond, as they go about their tasks of raising their lively dinosaur livestock. Full of fast-riding, high-flying fun, the episodes highlight the value of hard work, teamwork and commitment in stories that tackle the challenges of growing up.

Boat Rocker has developed a broad licensing program for Dino Ranch, with Jazwares as master toy partner. A full line of Dino Ranch toys rolls out to mass market retailers worldwide this fall, supported by a comprehensive integrated marketing campaign.

Complemented by a range of additional categories, with further roll-out planned for 2023, Boat Rocker are working with more than 50 licensed partners and nine licensing agents worldwide.

Dino Ranch is created by Matt Fernandes (of Industrial Brothers) and produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker, in association with CBC Kids and Radio-Canada. Boat Rocker manages global franchise development, including content distribution and consumer products. Animation services for season three of Dino Ranch will be provided by Boat Rocker’s Jam Filled Entertainment.”