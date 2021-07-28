Dino Ranch: Season Two Renewal for Preschool Series on Disney Junior

Dino Ranch is not going anywhere anytime soon. Disney Junior has announced a season two renewal for the animated series for preschoolers. The show will return in 2022 with 52 new 11-minute-episodes.

Disney Junior revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Boat Rocker (or the “Company”) (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced that its hit preschool animated series Dino Ranch has been renewed for a second season at Disney. Season two (52 x 11′) will air on Disney Junior and Disney+ in the U.S. & Latin America beginning in 2022.

Season two of Dino Ranch follows a successful first season, which saw the series premiere on CBC in Canada, and was the #1 U.S. cable series among Kids 2-5 at launch on Disney Junior*. Season one has also just launched on SVOD service Disney+ and is coming to Disney Junior Latin America in August, and SRC Canada in September.

Dino Ranch has received an incredible response from kids and parents around the world and we couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to produce a second season,” said Michel Pratte, President of Boat Rocker Media and General Manager of Boat Rocker Studios. “The show is a shining example of franchise IP for Boat Rocker and we are looking forward to continuing to build brand affinity and engagement love for “Dino Ranch” with our partners.”

Jon Rutherford, President of Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family, and Rights, said: “We’re very excited to continue our strong partnership with Disney for Dino Ranch. Disney’s incredible support, along with the show’s ability to resonate with audiences through its unique blend of dinosaurs, family, and engaging storytelling has helped us achieve immediate success. With Season two, we plan on deepening engagement with our fans by unveiling new characters and locations, and many new thrilling adventures with the Cassidy family.”

The show has seen strong international sales, including Disney+ in UK/Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, SUPER RTL/TOGGO Plus (Germany), Gulli plus TiJi and Gulli Africa (France), Cartoonito (Italy), Hop (Israel), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), TVP (Poland), and HRT (Croatia).

Dino Ranch is the ultimate playground – a working farm under the big skies of ranch country – and home to the tight-knit Cassidy family: Ma (Jane), Pa (Bo), and their three adopted kids, Jon, Min, and Miguel. But this isn’t an ordinary ranch. The Cassidy family is in charge of rounding up, riding, and caring for a lively herd of racing, roaring dinosaurs who are also their best friends.”