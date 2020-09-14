Pennyworth: Season Two of Epix Series to Include Future Crimefighter (Video)

Pennyworth is getting ready for its season two, and fans were given some intel on what is coming next on the EPIX series at DC Fan Dome over the weekend. Fans will see the entry of a big name in the DC universe. Martha Kane will find out she is pregnant, and that child will be Bruce Wayne, the future Batman. It was previously revealed that Lucius Fox, another character from Batman comics, would be joining the series in season two.

The series’ cast includes Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz, Jessica Ellerby, and Polly Walker.

EPIX revealed more about the new season in a press release.

“In the upcoming second season of Pennyworth, the DC drama series that follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) in 1960s London where he works with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), it will be discovered that Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) is… pregnant! During the Pennyworth panel at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse on Saturday, September 12, executive producer Bruno Heller shared the happy unexpected news with the parents-to-be-by-acting-proxy Emma Paetz and Ben Aldridge. (It was previously revealed during the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes event on August 22 that DC character Lucius Fox would be joining the series in season two.) In addition to Bannon, Aldridge, and Paetz, Pennyworth season two features the return of stars Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson and Polly Walker, with multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith and Jason Flemyng. Earlier this year, it was announced that James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim) and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic) would be joining the cast as series regulars.”

Check out the trailer for season two of Pennyworth below.

