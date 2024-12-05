Menu

Monday TV Ratings: Superman & Lois, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, NCIS, The Voice, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Published:

Superman & Lois TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2024 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, December 2, 2024, ratingsNew episodes: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Press Your Luck, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Voice, Brilliant Minds, Trivial Pursuit, and Superman & Lois Special: TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas.  Reruns: Press Your Luck.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
