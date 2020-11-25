Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: NCIS, The Bachelorette, Transplant, neXt, Gilmore Girls

Published:

NCIS TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 ratings — New episodes: The Bachelorette, Big Sky, NCIS, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, The Voice, Transplant, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, and neXt.  Special: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: Spring.  Rerun: Weakest Link.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

1
John Parkyn
Reader
John Parkyn

Why ratings going downward ncis what matter people need ratings more people so good.

November 25, 2020 2:16 pm
