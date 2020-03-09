For a while, it seemed like the Bunk’d TV show had been cancelled by Disney Channel, as much of the principal cast departed the series at the end of last year. Now that it’s back for a fourth season full of new faces, will the fans return and the Nielsen ratings hold? Will Bunk’d be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. *Status update below

A Disney Channel sitcom, the season four of Bunked stars Miranda May, James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez. As Lou acclimates herself to her new job as the director of Camp Kikiwaka, campers Destiny Baker (Mahoney), Finn Sawyer (Buie), and Matteo Silva (Alejandro) return for another fun summer. Together, they welcome new counselors Noah (Johnson) and Ava (Simmons), as well as new camper Gwen (Estevez).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: For kids’ programming, the 18-49 demo isn’t nearly as relevant as the total viewer numbers. We’re including the demo ratings for comparisons between this show and series on major networks and other cable channels.

What do you think? Do you like Bunk’d TV series? Should this Disney Channel TV show be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?

*2/24/20 update: Bunk’d has been renewed for a fifth season.