Mom: Season Eight; Allison Janney Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at CBS Sitcom

The cast of Mom is back on set. The actors on the series started filming episodes for season eight of the CBS sitcom on Monday, and Janney took to her Twitter account to share a video showing off the new COVID-19 protocols for the cast and crew.

The series is starting production with one less cast member. It was revealed earlier this month that star Anna Faris has left the series. Her character will not be seen in season eight. She played Janney’s daughter on the series, and her exit will be handled during the season ahead.

Per Deadline, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, and Jaime Pressly joined Janney in the Twitter video. Check it out below.

A premiere date for season eight of Mom on CBS has not been set but the network previously announced the sitcom would return sometime this fall.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Mom TV show on CBS? Will you continue to watch what is ahead without Faris’ character?