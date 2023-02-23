The Goldbergs: ABC Comedy Series Wraps Filming, No Season 11 for 2023-24

The ABC show about the 1980s is ending after a decade. The Goldbergs has been cancelled, so there won’t be an 11th season. According to one of the stars, the series finale will air in April.

A family comedy series, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young man growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mother Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless. His best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner), is now married to Erica. The 10th season picks up after the death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin) and everyone is back living under the same roof. Erica and Geoff are becoming parents, Adam and Barry are forced to share a bedroom, and Beverly prepares to be a Grandsmother.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 10th season of The Goldbergs averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s ABC’s third-highest-rated comedy in the demo. In the live+7 day ratings, the sitcom picks up an average of 31% more viewers in delayed viewing.

According to Deadline, the show’s demise is unsurprising, given rising production costs and declines in traditional ratings. Sony Pictures Television produces the show, so ABC/Disney does not share in off-network profits. Ownership has become a key factor in renewals as network viewership has declined.

According to cast members, filming for season 10 wrapped in the past week. It seems likely that the writers were given a heads-up so that a proper finale could be filmed.

