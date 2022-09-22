The Goldbergs: Season 10 Ratings

The show that revolves around a family in the decade of the ’80s has now been on the air for a decade, and The Goldbergs has seen some big changes along the way. Has this retro sitcom now run out of gas or, is this the start of a new chapter? Will The Goldbergs be cancelled or renewed for season 11? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young man growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mother Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless. His best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner), is now married to Erica. The 10th season picks up after the death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), and everyone is back living under the same roof. Erica and Geoff are becoming parents, Adam and Barry are forced to share a bedroom, and Beverly prepares to be a Grandsmother.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/22 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season nine of The Goldbergs on ABC averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.15 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



