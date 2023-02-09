A Million Little Things: Season Six — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

An extended family drama series airing on the ABC television network, the A Million Little Things TV show stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. Season five explores the depths of friendship, love, and sorrow as we say goodbye to this special family, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.

Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of A Million Little Things averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.21 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 1% in the demo and up by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how A Million Little Things stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

A Million Little Things is ending, so there won’t be a sixth season. Could the characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

