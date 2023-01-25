A Million Little Things: ABC Series Creator Teases the Final Episodes and Why the Show Is Ending

A Million Little Things will return to ABC for its fifth and final season next month, and the creator of the series has now revealed why the series is ending with this one last season.

DJ Nash revealed it was his plan from the start. He said the following about the ABC drama, per Variety:

“We’re not a hospital show where new interns can come in. We’re about a group of friends that are real and a lot of things have happened to this group of friends. I didn’t want us to become the issue-of-the-week show. I knew from the beginning it was five years. I wasn’t as public about it because people want it to go longer, but this is the right time.”

Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield, the series follows a group of close-knit friends as they live their lives full of ups and downs.

Viewers will say goodbye to more familiar faces in the series before it ends. Nash revealed that viewers would see multiple deaths during the final season. Two deaths were teased.

A Million Little Things returns to ABC on February 8th.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this drama? Did you want more seasons?