Why Women Kill: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Paramount+ Series from Marc Cherry (Video)

New stories and deadly secrets are on the way. Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) has announced that season two of the Why Women Kill TV series will debut on Thursday, June 3rd. There will be 10 episodes.

From Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), season two of Why Women Kill stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost. The second season’s story will take place in 1949 and “will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.”

Here’s some additional information and a teaser video:

PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL ANTHOLOGY SERIES “WHY WOMEN KILL” RETURNS FOR SECOND SEASON ON JUNE 3

NEW YORK, N.Y. – April 27, 2021 – Paramount+ today announced that the second season of its original anthology series WHY WOMEN KILL will premiere on Thursday, June 3. The dark comedy’s 10-episode arc will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. A scintillating new teaser trailer and teaser art are now available, revealing there are secrets to be buried this season.

From creator Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives,” “Devious Maids”), season two of WHY WOMEN KILL features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong…

The second season stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost.

WHY WOMEN KILL is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios. Cherry also serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, and Curtis Kheel executive produce as well.

