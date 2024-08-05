Every Year After: Prime Video Orders Drama Series Based on Carley Fortune Novel

Every Year After is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the drama based on the Carley Fortune novel Every Summer After, per THR. Leila Gerstein will adapt the story and act as showrunner for the series.

The story follows “Persephone “Percy” Fraser, who spent summers in a lakeside town and developed a friendship, then romance, with Sam Florek before something broke them apart. She returns years later and must confront her past.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said the following about the series:

“We are thrilled to bring the beautifully crafted story, Every Summer After, to our global Prime Video customers as Every Year After. Carley Fortune’s wildly successful book is the perfect blend of heartfelt nostalgia and poignant romance. With Leila Gerstein’s vision, the audience will go through an exploration of this remarkable narrative in a way that captures its essence and emotional depth.”

The premiere date for Every Year After will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Prime Video once it arrives?