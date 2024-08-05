9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Five; Jackson Pace Promoted to FOX Series Regular

Fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star will see more of Judd’s son during season five. Deadline has reported that he has been promoted to a series regular and will appear in all season five episodes.

Wyatt first appeared on the FOX series during season three, when he arrived at Station 126 to meet Judd and inform him that he was his father. Since then, he has appeared in several episodes and wanted to become a firefighter himself, but an accident during season four left him paralyzed.

Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker star in the FOX drama, which follows the first responders of Station 126 in Austin, Texas.

9-1-1: Lone Star returns to FOX on September 23rd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FOX series? Are you happy to hear about Wyatt’s increased presence?