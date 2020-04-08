Uncensored: Season Three Premiere of TV One Series Delayed

Fans of Uncensored will have to wait for the return of the series. Season three was scheduled to premiere later this month, and now the series will not return until this fall. Fans will learn more about Larenz Tate, Tyrese, Eve, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Omari Hardwick.

“TV One announced today that the third season of its original auto-biographical series UNCENSORED will now return in fall. The series was originally slated to premiere on Sunday, April 26. The edgy docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities and Season 3 is set to include actor Larenz Tate, singer/actor Tyrese, rapper/TV personality Eve, producer/TV personality Yandy Smith-Harris, actor Omari Hardwick and many more. The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped but sometimes haunted their careers. Viewers will get a glimpse into the lives of celebrities as they reveal their own stories, in their own words.”

TV One revealed more about the delay of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch the return of Uncensored later this month? Will you watch the series when it returns this fall?