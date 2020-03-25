Uncensored: Season Three Premiere Date Set by TV One

Uncensored takes fan inside the personal lives of celebrities, and it plans to do that with its third season again. The series will return with brand new episodes next month.

“TV One’s original auto-biographical series UNCENSORED resumes for its third season with premiere episodes debuting on Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/9C. The edgy docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities including actor Larenz Tate, singer/actor Tyrese, rapper/TV personality Eve, producer/TV personality Yandy Smith-Harris and actor Omari Hardwick.

“We’re excited for the return and talent line-up for this season of Uncensored, which is one of the network’s top-rated series,” said Executive Producer in Charge of Production Jason Ryan. “Viewers will get to experience the intimate revelations of some of their favorite celebrities.”

The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped but sometimes haunted their careers. Viewers will get a glimpse into the lives of celebrities as they personally reveal their own stories, in their own words.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production; and Brigitte McCray is Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Production.”