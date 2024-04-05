The Serpent Queen: Season Two Teaser and First-Look Photos Released for Starz Historical Drama

The Serpent Queen is returning soon to Starz. The cable network has released a trailer and first-look photos for season two of the historical drama, which was renewed in October 2022. Eight episodes were produced for season two.

Starring Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Sennia Nanua, Beth Goddard, Antonia Clarke, George Jaques, Minnie Driver, Angus Imrie, Emma McDonald, Stanley Morgan, Philippine Velge, Rosalie Craig, Isobel Jesper Jones, Bill Milner, Ashley Thomas, and Alexandre Willaume, the Starz series shows the life of Catherine de Medici (Morton).

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

“STARZ has released a first look at the second season of the captivating Samantha Morton-led historical drama “The Serpent Queen.” The photos tease the debut of Academy Award(R) Nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Chevalier) as the infamous ‘Virgin Queen’ Elizabeth I who rivals Catherine in court in the delightfully wicked upcoming season. In addition, STARZ has also released the first teaser trailer revealing that Catherine is willing to do anything to maintain her power. “The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. The second season of the lavish drama is set to return in Summer 2024. Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, “Don’t Forget the Driver”), Ray Panthaki (“Away,” Colette), Raza Jaffrey (“Homeland,” “Code Black”), Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire, “The Last Tycoon”), Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones,” “The Good Karma Hospital”), Ruby Bentall (Firebrand, “Industry”), Beth Goddard (“Manhunt,” “Des”), Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin,” “The Young Pope”), and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, “Adult Material”) are to return in their previous roles. The series also stars Angus Imrie (Emma, “Fleabag”), Emma McDonald (“Moonhaven,” Low Rider), Stanley Morgan (I Used to Be Famous, “The Sandman”), and Philippine Velge (“Station Eleven,” Summer of 85) join as series regulars. Rosalie Craig (“1899,” Macbeth), Isobel Jesper Jones (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself”), Bill Milner (Son of Rambow, “The Flatshare”), Ashley Thomas (“Them,” “24: Legacy”), and Alexandre Willaume (“The Wheel of Time,” “1899”) join in recurring roles. “The Serpent Queen” is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda and is from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). The series is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games Franchise) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow). The series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.”

More photos and the trailer for the series are below. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

