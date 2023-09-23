Law and Order: SVU: Former NBC Showrunner Has Hope the 2023-24 TV Season Can Be Saved

A light is starting to shine at the end of the long tunnel. There is the possibility of a deal to end the WGA strike that has lasted 145 days. If that deal comes together soon and a new contract can be worked out with SAG-AFTRA, viewers may still see the return of some of the scripted network shows during the 2023-24 season.

On social media, Warren Leight, the former showrunner of Law & Order: SVU, gave viewers a bit of hope and wrote:

Rumors are flying that a deal is imminent. Who knows… but IF, somehow, the WGA and the AMPTP could come to an agreement by month’s end, and if SAGAFTRA could come to one by October’s end… a 13 episode network season could still be saved… Writers – once hired – would need less than the normal 5 or 6 weeks of lead time to start the season, since they’d “only” be doing 13 episodes. If, instead of the traditional 2 week unpaid Christmas break, everybody agreed to one week (to make up for all the lost work)… You might be able to get 5 eps shot before the new year. It would then be possible to shoot 8 more before late April (this might involve a partial tandem). Point is: it’s actually doable, which is perhaps one reason negotiations have finally started. Godspeed to all.

When another user suggested that the crew would have to work seven days a week to make this happen, Leight responded:

“I did my 13 episode count with five day weeks. perhaps fewer unpaid days off at Christmas. strictly talking network shows like L and O, Blue Bloods, the Chicago shows, et al.”

The WGA and the AMPTP returned to negotiations on Wednesday and continue today. The tone of the talks has reportedly been hopeful, but no deal has been reached yet. When an agreement is reached, it still needs to be approved by the writers union membership.

The SAG-AFTRA actors are also on strike so a deal with them would also have to be worked out as well.

What do you think? Are you hoping the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end soon? Which shows are you most excited to see return?