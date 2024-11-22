From: Season Four Renewal Announced for MGM+ Sci-Fi Horror Series

From has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its season three finale later this week. MGM+ announced the renewal of the sci-fi horror series with a short video on Instagram. Season three was released in September.

Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover star in the series set in a nightmarish town which traps all that enter it.

By the end of season three, the trapped residents have begun to figure out why they are trapped in the town.

Creator John Griffin said the following about the series’ return:

“With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare. We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily.”

Michael Wright, head of MGM+, also spoke about renewing the series. He said the following:

“FROM has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand. Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the FROM audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!”

Production on a 10-episode fourth season will begin in 2025, with the season set for release in 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FROM on MGM+ (@fromonmgm)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this MGM+ series? Do you plan to watch season four when it arrives?