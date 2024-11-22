Happy’s Place: NBC Orders Additional Episodes for Reba McEntire Comedy Series

Happy’s Place is staying open. NBC has given a full season order for the comedy series. This news comes only a week after the network ordered additional scripts for the series.

Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn star in the NBC comedy, which follows Bobbie (McEntire) after she inherits her father’s bar and learns she is to run it with the half-sister she never knew she had.

The full season order adds five additional episodes to the count for season one, meaning viewers will see 18 total episodes of Happy’s Place this season.

NBC revealed that 14 million viewers watched the series premiere across all platforms, and the series has improved its timeslot by +88% in the 18-49 demo.

Happy’s Place currently airs on Friday nights on NBC.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this NBC series? Are you happy to see more of it this season?