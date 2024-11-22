All American, Wild Cards, Police 24/7, Good Cop/Bad Cop: CW Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series

The CW has announced its midseason lineup, which includes the premieres of new seasons of All American (season seven), Wild Cards (season two), Crime Nation (season two), and Police 24/7 (season two), and the arrival of Good Cop/Bad Cop.

The CW Network today announced midseason premiere dates for new and returning scripted and unscripted series.

Season 7 of the hit series ALL AMERICAN, starring Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou and Bre-Z, kicks off with a special sneak peek on Wednesday, January 29 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) before premiering in its regular timeslot on Monday, February 3 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Last season, ALL AMERICAN was the most-watched CW series across all platforms.

The breakout procedural WILD CARDS – The CW’s #1 new scripted series of 2024 – starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti returns for a second season on Wednesday, February 5 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) with Max and Ellis tackling new cases while exploring the complexities of their partnership and connection.

The new comedic drama series GOOD COP/BAD COP premieres Wednesday, February 19 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl,” “How I Met Your Father”) and Luke Cook (“Hacks,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) star as sibling detectives who don’t always see eye-to-eye, working together to solve crimes – and the strained relationship with their police chief father (Clancy Brown, “The Penguin,” “Dexter: New Blood”).

The adrenaline-packed series POLICE 24/7 from acclaimed executive producer SallyAnn Salsano (“Jersey Shore”) through her Mullholland Media returns for Season 2 on Thursday, January 23 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the Season 2 premiere of the riveting true crime series CRIME NATION (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) from Candle True Stories.

The magic continues with the legendary duo of Penn & Teller and host Brooke Burke as they return for Season 11 of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on Friday, January 24 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the Season 11 premiere of MASTERS OF ILLUSION (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Get a front-row look at the peak era of boy bands, told by those who lived it, in the new documentary THE ’90S BOY BAND BOOM debuting on Saturday, February 15 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The I AM documentary series continues with a trio of CW original, never-before-seen films spotlighting culturally significant figures: I AM JOE FRAZIER premiering on Saturday, February 22 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT), I AM LUKE PERRY on Saturday, March 1 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and I AM RAQUEL WELCH on Saturday, March 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

As previously announced, the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES starts its engines for the beginning of the 2025 season with a thrilling live race from the legendary Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15 (5:00-8:00pm/ET). All 33 races will air live on The CW during the 2025 season.

The following is The CW’s 2025 midseason premiere schedule. All times ET/PT except where noted:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

8:00-9:00PM POLICE 24/7 (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CRIME NATION (Season 2 Premiere)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 11 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 14 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season 7 Sneak Peek)

9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Original Episode)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season 7 Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM TRIVIAL PURSUIT (Encore Episode)

9:30-10:00PM SCRABBLE (Encore Episode)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

8:00-9:00PM WILD CARDS (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Original Episode)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

5:00-8:00PM/ET NASCAR XFINITY SERIES FROM DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

8:00-10:00PM THE ’90S BOY BAND BOOM (Original Film)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

8:00-9:00PM WILD CARDS (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM GOOD COP/BAD COP (Series Premiere)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

8:00-10:00PM I AM JOE FRAZIER (Original Film)

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

8:00-10:00PM I AM LUKE PERRY (Original Film)

SATURDAY, MARCH 8

8:00-10:00PM I AM RAQUEL WELCH (Original Film)