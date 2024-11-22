Zero Day: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and First-Look Photos for New Drama Starring Robert De Niro

Zero Day has its premiere date. Netflix announced a February premiere date for the new drama by releasing several first-look photos. Six episodes have been produced for the series.

Robert DeNiro, Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, and Matthew Modine star in the limited drama series, which follows what happens after a deadly cyberattack hits the US.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“ZERO DAY is a limited series starring Robert De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.”

Co-creator Noah Oppenheim teased the following about the series:

“The show also looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families.”

The series arrives on February 20th. Check out more photos from the upcoming series below.

