Big Shot: Season Two of John Stamos Series Coming to Disney+ Next Month (Watch)

Big Shot is returning to Disney+ next month. Starring John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, Sara Echeagaray, and Yvette Nicole Brown, the comedy follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) as he tries to redeem himself by coaching a girl’s high school team. Season two kicks off on the streaming service on October 12th.

Disney+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN, and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (SaraEcheagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove. “Big Shot” stars John Stamos (“You,” “The Little Mermaid Live”), Jessalyn Gilsig (Glee), Sophia Mitri Schloss (“Potato Dreams of America), Nell Verlaque (“Secrets in a Small Town), Tiana Le (“Just Add Magic”), Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler (“About A Boy”), Sara Echeagaray and Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”). Executive producers and co-creators are David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett. Bill D’Elia also serves as executive producer. A Disney Branded Television series, “Big Shot” is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.”

Check out the trailer for Big Shot season two below.

