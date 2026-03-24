Hacks: Season Five to End HBO Max Series, Premiere Date & Trailer Released

Hacks will end with its upcoming fifth season. HBO Max announced the end of the series with the release of the season five trailer and premiere date.

The original plan for the series has always been for five seasons, so this end is not all too surprising. However, a possible extension beyond season five was teased following the series’ fourth season.

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza star in the comedy series, which follows a stand-up comedienne and her writer.

HBO Max shared the following about season five:

“The Emmy(R)-winning Max Original comedy series HACKS returns for its fifth and final season THURSDAY, APRIL 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly, with two new episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on Thursday, May 28. In the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian.”

The trailer for season five is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO Max series? Will you be sad to see it end?