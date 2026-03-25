Friday TV Ratings: Celebrity Jeopardy!, Happy’s Place, Doc, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, March Madness

Friday, March 20, 2026, ratings — New episodes: 20/20, Celebrity Jeopardy All-Stars, Happy’s Place, and Dateline NBC. Special: Remarkable Women Across America. Sports: 2026 NCAA Basketball Tournament. Reruns: Stumble, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Doc, and Best Medicine.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.



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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?