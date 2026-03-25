Saturday TV Ratings: I Am Raquel Welch, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, NHL Hockey, March Madness

Saturday, March 21, 2026, ratings — New Episodes: 48 Hours. Specials: I Am Raquel Welch and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Sports: NHL Hockey: Bruins at Red Wings, Fanatics Flag Football Classic, 2026 World Baseball Classic, MLS Soccer: L.A. FC at Austin FC, and 2026 NCAA Basketball Tournament.Reruns: Saturday Night Live.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?