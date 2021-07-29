Chesapeake Shores: Season Five; How the Hallmark Series Handles Jesse Metcalfe’s Exit

Chesapeake Shores is returning for its fifth season next month, and new details have been released about the season ahead and the exit of Jesse Metcalfe’s character. The actor has played one half of the main romance on the series, but he announced his departure earlier this year. The actor only returned to film scenes to explain his exit.

TV Insider revealed that Trace (Metcalfe) will leave town after a big blowout with Abby (Meghan Ory). At the end of season four, fans saw the two kiss and things looked to be back on track for the pair.

Now, Abby will have a new love interest played by Robert Buckley. She will meet his character during episode three of the new season. Abby will not have it easy though. Ory said the following about the change for her character:

“Even though it’s hard and Abby’s saying goodbye to things that weren’t working in her life, she’s moving forward. Abby is finally taking control of her life for her.”

Chesapeake Shores will return to Hallmark Channel on August 15.

