His Dark Materials: Season Three Viewer Votes

Saving the world may come at a terrible price in the third season of the His Dark Materials TV show on HBO.

An HBO fantasy series, the His Dark Materials TV show stars Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Simone Kirby, Will Keenl, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe. The story is set in an alternate world where humans have animal companions that are the manifestation of the human soul. Young Lyra Belacqua (Keen) is an orphan who lives with scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. She embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London and is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat-dwelling Gyptians. In the final chapter, Lyra, the prophesied child, and Will (Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. But as her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the world comes at a terrible price.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the His Dark Materials TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that His Dark Materials should have been extended for a fourth season on HBO, or is three seasons a good run?