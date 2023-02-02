Blindspotting: Season Two Premiere Date Set, Starz Releases First-Look Photos

Blindspotting has its season two premiere date set. Starz announced the series would return on April 14 with the release of the first photos for the season.

Starring Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the series follows Ashley (Jones) as she deals with life after her partner is sent to prison. Season two will pick up nine months after the end of season one.

Starz revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Starz announced today its half-hour comedy series “Blindspotting” returns with a special two-episode premiere on Friday, April 14 and revealed several first-look images from the upcoming sophomore season. The series is co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, with Casal also starring in the series alongside Emmy® winner Jasmine Cephas Jones and Academy Award®- winner Helen Hunt. The season two premiere of “Blindspotting” will air linearly on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada at 9:00 pm ET/PT on Friday, April 14, immediately followed by episode two at** 9:30 pm ET/PT. All subsequent episodes will air Fridays at 9:00 pm ET/PT*. New episodes will be available to stream on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in the US and Canada “Blindspotting” centers on Ashley (Jones), who was nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles (Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, Sean (Atticus Woodward) was suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic life when she is forced to move in with Miles’s mother, Rainey (Hunt), and sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron). The series debuted to critical acclaim in 2021 and remains Certified Fresh at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It maintains a lighthearted and fun tone while simultaneously tackling complex issues with a comedic and innovative twist, spotlighting the hilarious hijinks Ashley and family get into as she attempts to navigate the crazy chaos of her life in the Bay Area. Season two picks up nine months after Ashley and Miles’s prison nuptials in the season one finale, Ashley is doing backflips to try and raise their son on her own. She is reaching her breaking point and is taking it out on everyone around her. Miles is adjusting to life on the inside and counting down the days before their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin. Rainey is doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to find a way to stay connected to her son behind bars, but Ashley holds all the cards. Trish’s new business is flourishing, but she is dealing with jealousy issues now that her best friend and business partner Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Lance Holloway). Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) is growing frustrated with Ashley’s constant need for support and has begun to miss her life back in Bali. And then of course Earl (Benjamin Turner), fresh out of prison himself for unintentionally breaking his probation, has moved out of Nancy’s (Margo Hall) house and is trying to re-establish a relationship with his own family, and his past. Welcome back to the ordeal.In addition to co-creating the series, Casal and Diggs both serve as executive producers and writers with Casal also serving as showrunner and director of four episodes. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment (One Night In Miami, Anomalisa*), Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen also serve as executive producers, with Wu Calder also directing two episodes in season two. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “Blindspotting” on behalf of STARZ. Claire Wendlandt is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.”

Check out more photos from Blindspotting season two below.

