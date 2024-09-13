Dexter: Original Sin: Showtime Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Prequel Series

Dexter fans finally know when they will see the new prequel series arrive. Showtime has released a trailer and announced a December premiere date for Dexter: Original Sin. There are ten episodes planned for the series. Episodes will also be available on Paramount+.

Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, Molly Brown, Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar star in the Dexter prequel series, which shows how a young Dexter in 1991 learned from his father to control his urges and select his victims to take out the worst in society. Michael C. Hall also returns to narrate the prequel as the voice in young Dexter’s head.

Showtime shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Dexter: Original Sin arrives on December 13th. The trailer for the new series is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about seeing Dexter Morgan’s early life?