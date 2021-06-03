Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin with Nikohl Boosheri recurring. The show reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for Scarlet, the global women’s magazine. The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love, and fashion. After five empowering seasons, our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of The Bold Type averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Bold Type stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Bold Type is ending so, there won’t be a sixth season. Could the series return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

