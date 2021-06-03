The Bold Type: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The Bold Type will be cancelled or renewed for season six. It’s already been announced that the shortened fifth season will be the end. How will this Freeform show end? Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin with Nikohl Boosheri recurring. The show reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for Scarlet, the global women’s magazine. The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love, and fashion. After five empowering seasons, our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.

