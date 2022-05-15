Menu

Saturday TV Ratings: Would I Lie To You?, 48 Hours, Dateline NBC, The Masked Singer, Finding Dory

Published:

Would I Lie to You? TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?,

Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday, May 14, 2022 ratingsNew Episodes:  48 Hours, Masters of Illusion, and Would I Lie To You?.   Specials: Finding Dory and Top GunReruns: The Masked Singer, Domino Masters, Whose Line It Is Anyway?, Bob ❤ Abishola, Judge Steve Harvey, Dateline NBC, Saturday Night Live, and Masters of Illusion.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.
Raw data courtesy Nielsen via SpoilerTV.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
John parkyn

Good movie night is the best weekend. Big blockbuster hits so good amazing stuff.

